AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Ben Roberts-Smith's former wife Emma Roberts arrives at court.
Emma Roberts told court she was pressured to lie for her soldier husband or lose her children. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • war crime

Roberts-Smith’s ex-wife unloads bombshells

Greta Stonehouse February 15, 2022

Ben Roberts-Smith’s former wife will return for another day of evidence in the Federal Court after saying she was pressured to lie for the decorated soldier or lose her children. 

Emma Roberts on Monday wiped away tears after detailing her marriage breakdown with the decorated soldier which culminated in fiery text messages with a friend. 

“I’m actually feeling so f***ing angry today,” one read.

“I want to punch the f***ing c*** in the face”, read another. 

It was nine days after Mr Roberts-Smith “left” for good, and months after finding out about his affair with a woman codenamed Person 17, she said. 

The woman turned up unannounced on her Sunshine Coast doorstop, “crying a lot” saying she had fallen pregnant with her husband, and revealing a black eye under dark sunglasses. 

“I asked why she was not seeing him (any more). She kept pointing to her black eye and she said ‘because of this’.”

The Victoria Cross recipient is suing The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times for defamation and denies their reports that he committed war crimes and murders in Afghanistan between 2006 and 2012.

Mr Roberts-Smith has strenuously denied all wrongdoing including allegations he assaulted the woman.

Soon after the encounter, Mr Roberts-Smith told his wife if allegations ever surfaced in the press “that I was to lie”, she said.

She didn’t want to lie, she said, but then he pointed to the couple’s children.

“If you don’t lie, you will lose them.”

“I knew at that point I had to lie for him.”

After news articles revealed the affair, Ms Roberts said she was asked to pose for a photograph accompanying a front-page story in The Australian newspaper, saying the couple had separated at the time. 

She denied a suggestion by Mr Roberts-Smith’s barrister Bruce McClintock SC the couple had in fact separated during their relationship.

But as the couple’s marriage drew to its close in January 2020, Ms Roberts became suspicious money withdrawn from their joint bank account was being stashed in their garden, she said. 

But what she found instead buried in the soil was a pink lunchbox containing several USBs in duffel bags, which she gave to her friend who downloaded them onto a laptop.

“I said ‘I do not want to see what’s on them’,” she said, before returning the box in the ground. 

Ms Roberts’ testified to seeing her then-husband having downloaded photographs of his time in Afghanistan onto his laptop, and later watching him douse it in petrol and set it alight. 

She denied she was prompted by anger to fabricate stories in order to harm her ex-husband. 

The trial continues.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Open Arms 1800 011 046

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.