Robertson hits 147 maximum break but loses

Australia’s Neil Robertson has compiled only the 12th 147 maximum break in the history of the world snooker championship.

But his joy was soured by losing his last-16 tie against England’s Jack Lisowski in a dramatic match on Monday.

with back-to-back breaks of 79 and 60.

However, Lisowski fought back to level at 11-11 and 12-12 forcing the pair into a final frame decider in the best-of-25 tie.

A nervy, error-strewn frame was settled when Robertson left a red open after trying to escape a snooker and Lisowski took advantage to build an unassailable lead.

Robertson took some solace from his maximum, insisting: “It just tops the season off because it’s on everyone’s bucket list to make a 147 at the Crucible and my mum was in the crowd as well.”

The Victorian, who was crowned world champion 12 years ago, was the favourite going into this event after an outstanding season, but this defeat means he has only reached one semi-final since his 2010 triumph.

“If I only win it once, I’ve had an unbelievable career, I’ve achieved everything I could ever dream of 100 times over,” Robertson said.

“The season I’ve had has been the season of absolute dreams. If I’d gone on to win here, it would probably have been the greatest season anyone has had in the sport.”

He has, though left his mark on this year’s tournament.

The 40-year-old is just the eighth player to make a maximum at the event (Ronnie O’Sullivan and Stephen Hendry did it three times apiece) and only the second in a decade.

Robertson actually scored 151 as a foul by Lisowski, sending the cue ball down, launched his break.

For 11 compelling minutes he went red-black, red-black, red-black, and so on, followed by the colours. One by one they were sunk until he was hunched over that final pot.

A hush fell over Sheffield’s Crucible theatre followed by a roar as the black went down and Robertson held his arms aloft in triumph.

The Australian’s achievement will net him £40,000 ($A70,000) for doing it in the tournament’s main draw plus a split of the £15,000 ($A27,000) high break prize with Graeme Dott, who made a maximum in qualifying.

The winner’s cheque for £500,000 ($A890,000) will, though, elude him.

