Centrelink sign in the west NSW town of Broken Hill
The inquiry is working to find out how the robodebt scheme was set up contrary to policy and advice. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • pension and welfare

Robodebt hearing to question scheme set up

Maeve Bannister November 2, 2022

The robodebt royal commission will continue to hear evidence from public servants involved in the design and rollout of the failed Centrelink scheme.

Commissioner Catherine Holmes will also provide a ruling on a proposal by Commonwealth lawyers seeking to prevent particular documents from being provided to the inquiry. 

The Commonwealth argued cabinet secrecy could outweigh public interest in relation to some documents sought by the commission.  

The commission is investigating the problematic debt recovery program, which falsely accused people of owing the government money.

On Tuesday it heard evidence government departments involved in the scheme were provided with legal advice that flagged significant criticisms of the proposal. 

The Albanese government initiated the inquiry into the scheme designed under the Liberal-National coalition to recover debt from welfare recipients.

Rolled out in 2015, the program recovered more than $750 million from nearly 400,000 people with debt notices issued by a process called income averaging.

This automated process compared people’s reported income with tax office figures.

But questions over the legality of the calculation method were raised as early as 2014, the commission heard earlier in the week.

Anne Pulford, Emma Kate McGuirk, Lisa Keeling and Cameron Brown from the social services department, one of the government agencies involved in running the scheme, are expected to give evidence to the commission on Wednesday.

Former prime minister Scott Morrison was social services minister at the time of the scheme’s establishment and rollout. 

The commission is attempting to find out how the scheme, initially rejected by the social services department, was set up contrary to policy and legal advice. 

The inquiry is accepting submissions from people affected by the scheme until February 2023. A final report is due to be handed down by mid-April.

