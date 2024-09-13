AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme sign.
The royal commission into the unlawful robodebt scheme is due to deliver its final report. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • pension and welfare

Robodebt officials ‘lost their way’ and broke the rules

Kat Wong September 13, 2024

Twelve current and former public servants failed to show care, integrity and due diligence when they designed and delivered an unlawful welfare debt recovery scheme.

The officials breached their code of conduct 97 times through their involvement with the robodebt program, the Australian Public Service Commission found.

“In their dogged pursuit to deliver on a government priority, some respondents lost their way,” a task force report released on Friday said.

“These public servants lost their objectivity and, in all likelihood, drowned out the deafening and growing criticisms of the scheme to pursue an operational objective.”

Four people still working in the public service have been slapped with sanctions ranging from fines, demotions, reprimands and one had their salary reduced.

But there is no framework for punishing a former employee and it is unclear how the others who have retired or resigned would be treated.

Many claimed they had behaved ethically because they acted in line with rules, but the report said they should have considered whether the robodebt program was a “sound and fair” public policy.

“This narrow understanding of the ‘ethical’ value meant that little regard was paid to whether decisions were, in fact, ethical,” the commission’s report read.

For example, the scheme automatically calculated debt by averaging an individual’s income, but this often failed to accurately reflect their earnings and many were ordered to pay more than they owed. 

The commission found “little evidence” of any concern or assessment about whether this approach was the right thing to do, particularly when dealing with vulnerable people who may not have the records necessary to disprove their debt notices.

The report found the workplace culture did not foster critical discussion over the robodebt scheme and any criticism was often perceived as delaying progress towards implementing government policy.

This was because the intimidating senior leadership created a culture where employees felt they could not raise risks and issues.

Some higher-ups would also deflect accountability when they had delegated large and unsustainable amounts of work to junior staff.

This would later be used as a justification to explain why the department had not paid enough attention to robodebt’s legal, ethical and operation risks.

No single person was accountable for the scheme, the report said, but the chain reaction of multiple individual failures led to progressive systemic problems.

Between 2015 and 2019, the botched robodebt scheme set up by the coalition government automatically used tax office data to calculate average earnings and issue debt notices.

Robodebt recovered more than $750 million from almost 400,000 people.

Many welfare recipients were falsely accused of owing the government money and the scheme was linked to several suicides.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.