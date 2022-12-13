AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Former prime minister Scott Morrison
Former prime minister Scott Morrison will face questioning at the robodebt inquiry. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • pension and welfare

Robodebt spotlight turns to Morrison

Duncan Murray December 14, 2022

Former prime minister Scott Morrison will appear at a royal commission into the failed robodebt scheme on Wednesday.

The commission is attempting to establish why the changes to welfare debt protocol were adopted, despite concerns over their legality.

Mr Morrison was involved with implementing the scheme in 2015, when he was social services minister.

Records show Mr Morrison signed a department document that included the concerns, which were absent when the policy was later presented to cabinet for consideration.

Between 2015 and 2020 the scheme wrongly recovered more than $750 million from 381,000 people, with several victims taking their lives while being pursued for the false debts.

Former foreign minister Marise Payne appeared as a witness before the commission on Tuesday.

Senator Payne was human services minister at the time the program was formulated and oversaw the creation of department briefings for Mr Morrison, who was her senior minister.

She said she had no knowledge of why the legal issues flagged in earlier briefings were omitted from the final policy proposal.

“How did the identification of the problem … drop off the radar by the time it seems (cabinet) considered the proposal?” senior counsel assisting Justin Greggery KC asked Senator Payne.

“I don’t know the answer to that question and I say that in all transparency,” she said.

“There is an expectation, however, that when agencies advise you, on the face of a brief, that they are working together to address these issues.”

When asked who held responsibility for advancing the concerns, Senator Payne said ministers were always “ultimately responsible” but must receive advice from their departments.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.