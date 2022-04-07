Rockliff to replace Gutwein as Tas premier

Tasmanian Deputy Premier Jeremy Rockliff is set to be installed as the island state’s next premier, with a tussle to be his second on the cards.

Liberal MPs will on Friday meet to decide Tasmania’s next leader, days after Premier Peter Gutwein announced his surprise decision to quit politics.

Mr Rockliff, 52, has publicly indicated he is optimistic of his chances of becoming the state’s 47th premier.

No other MPs have publicly declared an intention to run for the top job.

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson and Attorney-General Elise Archer have both flagged their desire to be deputy premier.

Mr Ferguson, a party conservative who was considered the MP most likely to contest for the top job, on Thursday threw his support behind Mr Rockliff who is a more moderate Liberal.

“I will nominate to support Jeremy as his deputy. I’m incredibly grateful for the support I have received,” Mr Ferguson said.

“It is Jeremy’s time to lead the party.

“Jeremy and I have prudently worked through our plans this week, we are focused on the everyday needs of Tasmanians.

“We have a plan for the government’s continued success based on the very sound foundations we have laid since 2014.”

Mr Ferguson, 48, was elected to state parliament in the northern electorate of Bass in 2010 after a stint as the seat’s federal MP from 2004 to 2007.

Mr Rockliff, deputy premier since the Liberals came to power in 2014, was elected to parliament in 2002 in the northwest seat of Braddon.

Mr Gutwein resigned at a snap press conference on Monday, citing a draining pandemic workload and a desire to spend more time with family.

He was elected premier by his Liberal colleagues unopposed in January 2020 after Will Hodgman walked away from the job mid-term.

The Liberals also need to appoint a new treasurer and re-assign Mr Gutwein’s tourism and climate change portfolios.