Tom Rogic
Tom Rogic is expected to join the Socceroos' absentees for qualifiers with Japan and Saudi Arabia. Image by AP PHOTO
  • soccer

Rogic set to miss Socceroos’ WC qualifiers

George Clarke March 22, 2022

Australia’s World Cup hopes are set to take another hit with Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic expected to be ruled out of key qualifiers with an ankle injury.

Reports in Scotland suggest the injury, which Rogic sustained in the first half of Celtic’s 4-0 win over Ross County on the weekend, will prevent him from linking up with the Socceroos.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglu had initially hinted that Rogic would be cleared to play for his country but the 29-year-old now seems poised to remain in Glasgow in the lead-up to the Old Firm derby on April 3.

Australia play the first of two qualifiers against Japan in Sydney on Thursday before a clash with Group B leaders Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on March 30.

The Socceroos are third in their qualifying group and have won just one of their past five qualifiers.

Victories in both fixtures should guarantee a direct passage to the World Cup in Qatar but the absence of Rogic represents a further blow to Australia’s hopes of avoiding the play-off route.

Coach Graham Arnold, who has accepted a $25,000 fine by Football Australia for breaching NSW self-isolation protocols, is already without the services of Aaron Mooy, Riley McGree, Adam Taggart, Jackson Irvine and Harry Souttar.

Despite the breach, Arnold — who tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two months — could still be on the touchline for the key clash with Japan at Stadium Australia provided he returns a negative result at the completion of his self-isolation period.

