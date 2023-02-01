Roos’ Thomas steps away amid fresh abuse claims

North Melbourne utility Tarryn Thomas is taking time away from the AFL club after fresh allegations emerged of what the Kangaroos deemed to be “inappropriate behaviour”.

The new allegations reportedly involve threatening a woman.

The AFL’s integrity unit informed the Kangaroos of the allegation on Wednesday afternoon, just hours after club president Sonja Hood released a statement referring to “serious and confronting allegations” against Thomas.

The allegations referred to by Hood in an open letter to members were followed by fresh claims of abuse against Thomas.

“Tarryn Thomas will take time away from the club after the AFL’s Integrity Unit informed North Melbourne of a new allegation of inappropriate behaviour,” the Kangaroos said in a statement on Wednesday night.

“As detailed in the club’s statement earlier on Wednesday, the club and Thomas made a commitment to co-operate fully in any investigation if new information was presented.

“In light of this new information, Thomas will remain away from the club while the AFL gathers further information about the allegations.

“In the meantime, Thomas will be expected to meet his obligations around his respectful behaviour training and education program, as outlined in club correspondence earlier today.”

Thomas hit the headlines last month after being charged with threatening to distribute an intimate image.

In a separate incident, he was stopped by police when driving with a suspended licence during the Kangaroos’ Christmas break.

On Wednesday night, News Corp reported the fresh allegations which involved a woman claiming to have been threatened and stalked by Thomas.

Earlier Wednesday, separate claims about Thomas’ treatment of women were reported, prompting Hood’s afternoon response to address the “serious and confronting allegations”.

Hood didn’t go into details about the claims but said the club took “allegation of threats of violence against women” extremely seriously.

“The club was aware of formal allegations made against Tarryn during 2022 that were investigated by the AFL’s Integrity Unit. Tarryn and the club co-operated fully with those investigations,” Hood wrote.

“The advice provided by the AFL following these incidents was that Tarryn should undertake training and education to deal with his behavioural issues.

“The club has since built a significant and multi-layered program which includes respectful relationships education, working with psychologists, mentoring, peer support and community outreach for Tarryn to complete so he can meet North Melbourne’s values and community expectations.”

Thomas still has to face court over the allegation of threatening to distribute an intimate image.

The 22-year-old played only 10 AFL games for the Kangaroos last season and was dropped from the senior side in June for not meeting training standards.

He has played 57 games for the Roos since being selected with pick No.8 at the 2018 national draft.