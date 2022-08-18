AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alastair Clarkson
North Melbourne expect to hear from Alastair Clarkson by Sunday on whether he will coach the 'Roos. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

‘Roos to get answer from Clarkson soon

Oliver Caffrey August 18, 2022

North Melbourne will know by Sunday if Alastair Clarkson has picked the Kangaroos as the AFL club he wants to coach next season.

The Kangaroos remain optimistic they will secure the services of the four-time Hawthorn premiership mastermind, despite late interest from Essendon.

North have for weeks appeared likely to land Clarkson as their full-time coach replacement for David Noble in what would be a massive boost for the struggling club.

However, the Bombers this week launched an audacious bid to nab Clarkson amid board turmoil at Tullamarine as David Barham replaced Paul Brasher as president.

Ben Rutten, who is contracted for 2023, remains Essendon’s coach but the Bombers have approached Clarkson and are hoping he can help the once-powerful club storm back into premiership relevance.

The Bombers’ last flag came back in 2000 and they have failed to win a final since 2004.

North have exclusively dealt with Clarkson since they parted ways with Noble in July and remain bullish the 54-year-old will return to the club he began his playing career with back in 1987.

“We’re pretty confident we’ll know something by the end of the weekend, and we’re really happy with the way things are going,” Kangaroos president Sonja Hood told the Seven Network.

“We think we’ve presented well to him, he’s presented well to us, we understand where each other’s at and we’ll see how that plays out.

“We’ve had fantastic communication with both him and (manager) James (Henderson) all the way throughout.”

North have a “plan B” but are hoping they don’t have to reveal what that is.

Former St Kilda and Fremantle coach Ross Lyon, as well as Port Adelaide mentor Ken Hinkley, are believed to be the club’s top choices after Clarkson.

Hinkley has come under-fire this year as the Power dropped out of the finals after preliminary finals in 2020 and 2021.

Power chairman David Koch was last week forced to publicly reassure Hinkley of his future, just days after the high-profile TV host warned every position at the club would be reviewed.

Hinkely said he had no intention of considering any other offers.

“I’m committed to Port Adelaide and expect to see out my contract at Port Adelaide as Port Adelaide are to me,” he told SEN SA on Thursday.

