Luke Keary
The Sydney Roosters have ruled out Luke Keary after his head knock suffered against Melbourne. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Rooster Keary ruled out of clash with Eels

Jasper Bruce June 17, 2022

Sydney Roosters halfback Luke Keary has been ruled out of Saturday night’s clash with Parramatta because of the head knock suffered against Melbourne.

Keary left the field in visible pain against the Storm last weekend and did not return.

While able to train with his Roosters teammates on Thursday, Keary’s concussion history has given medical staff reason to be cautious.

Keary suffered five head knocks between 2018 and 2019, causing him to miss five NRL games.

“He got through training quite well but it just wasn’t quite enough to have him play tomorrow night,” Roosters coach Trent Robinson said.

“He passed a lot of the protocols but the decision was made not to play him.”

