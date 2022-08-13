Roosters beat Cowboys, continue NRL surge

The race for the NRL’s top-eight is all but over after the Sydney Roosters ran through North Queensland 32-18 at the SCG.

Teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii starred with a big first half, while Sam Verrills scored a double just days after confirming he was leaving the Roosters.

Flags were flown at half-mast for the late Paul Green and the Cowboys were gutsy in the circumstances with 10 players still left from the former coach’s his time in charge of the club.

But ultimately the Roosters were too classy, virtually ending North Queensland’s hopes of top spot on the NRL ladder and handing the minor premiership to Penrith.

At the other end of the top-eight, the finals race has also become clearer.

The Roosters looked in serious danger of missing the finals a month ago but have now won five straight since their round-17 bye.

Realistically, the only way they could now miss the top-eight is if they lost their last three matches and Canberra win their last four.

And with the way the Roosters are playing ahead of their next game against Wests Tigers, that looks unlikely.

The Roosters controlled the match perfectly, quickly extinguishing any sniff the Cowboys had when they drew back to 10-4 and 20-10 deficits.

Matt Lodge and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves were influential in the middle as both scored tries.

And while they each topped 150 running metres, only Luciano Leilua reached three figures in the Cowboys’ pack.

Suaalii was also in everything early.

He claimed the Roosters’ first try courtesy of an under-arm harbour-bridge pass from Victor Radley.

The winger also jammed in on Scott Drinkwater and Griffin Neame with powerful hits, the second of which forced an error and line dropout before the Roosters scored soon after.

And if that wasn’t enough, the 19-year-old also put the Tri-colours on the attack later in the half with another linebreak out of his own end.

Radley also had a high involvement.

After the lofted ball for Suaalii’s try, he laid on a nice short pass for Lodge to stroll over along the posts.

The Roosters’ other first-half points came via Daniel Tupou on the left wing, after Murray Taulagi had briefly given the Cowboys some hope with his own try.

There was controversy, with the Roosters stretching the lead to 20-6 after the break when the Cowboys claimed Lodge had held Griffin Neame back in a scrum as Verrills went over untouched.

Cowboys captain Chad Townsend approached referee Ashley Klein after the try was given to protest but the bunker opted not to intervene and the try was confirmed.

Ultimately, the Roosters’ strength with Verrills and Waerea-Hargreaves crossing late before a consolation try for the Cowboys came via Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.