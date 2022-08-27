AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lindsay Collins
Lindsay Collins (l) is facing a season-ending ban for his hip drop tackle on Tom Eisenhuth. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Roosters’ Collins facing season-ending ban

Oliver Caffrey and George Clarke
August 27, 2022

Sydney Roosters prop Lindsay Collins may not play in the NRL again this season after being charged by the NRL for a hip drop tackle on Melbourne’s Tom Eisenhuth.

Collins is looking at a four-game ban after being hit with a grade three charge – his third offence of the year.

If Collins were to fight the charge and lose at the judiciary he would receive a five-game suspension.

With a round-25 game against South Sydney next week, the only way Collins could play again this year is if he takes the early guilty plea and the Roosters reach the grand final, or he heads to the judiciary and fights to have the charge downgraded.

Coach Trent Robinson declined to discuss the incident after Friday’s 18-14 win.

The prop, who was in his first game back from concussion, was not the only Roosters player facing a nervous wait on Saturday.

Thankfully for Robinson, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will escape with a $3,000 fine for appearing to lead with his head at Nelson Asofa-Solomona when the Storm forward was on the ground.

Asofa-Solomona was also charged and likewise will get away with a $3,000 fine after appearing to put his elbow near the face of young Roosters winger Joseph Suaalii.

The concerns don’t end there for the Roosters with star lock Victor Radley knocked out in a sickening collision with Storm captain Jesse Bromwich.

Radley attempted to tackle Bromwich but ran into his hip and was left convulsing on the field, before being taken off on a stretcher.

The lock was able to gather and celebrate with teammates post-game but will receive an $1,800 fine for making dangerous contact with Jahrome Hughes.

“Victor is Victor – he is back in there (the locker room) and remembers everything about the game except that tackle, but it didn’t look good on the field,” Robinson said.

Roosters winger Daniel Tupou opened the scoring with a try in the left corner, but his joy was short-lived.

Tupou left the field less than 10 minutes later with a groin injury, casting doubt on his availability for the finals.

The 31-year-old has a history of groin issues and Robinson admitted the injury was a major concern for the Roosters.

