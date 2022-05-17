AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Joseph Suaalii is earning high praise from Sydney Roosters' teammates.
Teammates say Sydney Roosters rookie Joseph Suaalii can become one of the best players in the NRL. Image by Pat Hoelscher/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Roosters’ NRL teen Suaalii ‘a freak’: Manu

Melissa Woods May 17, 2022

Joey Manu has labelled his teenage Sydney Roosters teammate Joseph Suaalii a “freak”, saying he can be a great of the game.

The 18-year-old was key to their Magic Round victory over a pumped-up Parramatta, who the week previously had handed Penrith their first loss of the season.

The Roosters line up at the SCG on Saturday night against the Panthers, who rebounded with a thumping win over fellow premiership hopes Melbourne.

They will be without enforcer Victor Radley who is set to have ankle surgery.

Playing his 10th NRL game – five last year before a foot injury ended his season – Suaalii scored two tries with one a spectacular effort, climbing over the top of Parramatta winger Hayze Perham.

Playing on the right wing outside two-time premiership centre Manu, the pair have combined for six tries.

“He doesn’t surprise me,” Manu, who’s enjoying having a front row seat to Suaalii’s athleticism, said on Tuesday.

“You see some of the things he does at training, he’s a freak.

“It was pretty cool to see that try he scored on the weekend being right next to him.”

Manu said it wasn’t just the flashy tries that impressed him, adding Suaalii was ultra-competitive on and off the field.

“Those little things that people probably don’t see; those tough carries that he does … he’s got the skills and he’s competitive.

“He can be anything he wants as he has the work ethic – he works hard and listens to all the coaches and the boys.

“He obviously has a lot of years ahead of him and he can do those flash things but he can do the tough things too.”

With the Roosters sitting in fourth spot their meeting with the champion Panthers couldn’t have come at a better time.

They have found some form after a shock round-eight loss to last-placed Canterbury.

“They’re probably the best team in the comp at the moment but for us we want to work on ourselves,” 25-year-old Manu said.

“We had a good game last week and we want to build on the back of that.”

Meanwhile Roosters skipper James Tedesco says Radley’s injury is a big blow to the side with the lock also set to miss a chance at his NSW State of Origin debut.

“He’s massive for our spine – he’s that ball-playing lock and he’s a leader in the middle so he can do it all so it’s a hole to fill,” Tedesco said.

“I know he’s disappointed as he had a big chance of playing for NSW but that’s footy.”

Tedesco said the Panthers would be confident coming off their biggest-ever win over the Storm.

“I’ve watched a bit of them all year and they’re just really consistent … they stay in the arm wrestle for the whole 80 minutes,” Tedesco said.

“We can’t give them any chances – our discipline and ball control has to be pretty high to put ourselves in the position to win the game.

“We definitely have to be at our best to beat them.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.