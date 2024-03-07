NRL’s Leniu sorry for racial slur, facing long ban

Spencer Leniu has apologised to Ezra Mam, whom he admits he targeted with a racial slur during the NRL’s opening round in Las Vegas.

But the Sydney Roosters prop, who has pleaded guilty to contrary conduct, claims he did not intend to racially vilify Indigenous five-eighth Mam by calling him a “monkey” mid-game on Sunday (AEDT).

Brisbane’s Mam lodged a formal complaint to referee Adam Gee after Leniu targeted him during a scuffle late in the Roosters’ 20-10 win at Allegiant Stadium.

Leniu has since been referred directly to the NRL judiciary and is expected to receive a long suspension at next week’s hearing.

The NRL has so far been unable to source audio of the slur, but Broncos players are expected to testify when Leniu fronts the panel.

The Roosters recruit initially downplayed the incident when quizzed by broadcast media after the match, saying the tensions between the sides had only been “fun and games”.

Those comments drew the ire of Indigenous players such as Kotoni Staggs and Latrell Mitchell.

Leniu said he was remorseful in the Roosters’ first formal statement on the incident, released early on Thursday afternoon.

“I want to apologise to Ezra and his family for using the word I did and I am sincerely sorry to cause him such distress,” Leniu said.

“I’ve put my hand up and want to take ownership of this. I said the word but I didn’t mean it in a racist way. Anyone who knows me knows that’s not who I am.”

The Broncos have backed Mam’s version of events throughout the ordeal and released their own statement in reply to Leniu on Thursday.

“The Broncos acknowledge Spencer’s apology to Ezra and the importance of taking that step. There is no place for racism in our game or in our society,” the statement read.

“The club respects the NRL judiciary process that is still to play out and we will make no further comment on that.

“Ezra’s wellbeing has been our primary concern from the start. He has been well supported within our club and we will continue to focus on that in the time ahead.”

Leniu’s comment left Mam distraught and sparked a further confrontation between players from the Roosters and Broncos at the teams’ Las Vegas hotel.

In the days since, current and former players have weighed in as the incident threatens to overshadow the league’s highly publicised foray into the American market.

Roosters chief executive Joe Kelly apologised to Mam as part of the club’s statement.

“Spencer has been completely open and honest throughout this process, and we will continue to support him,” he said.

“We extend our deepest apologies to Ezra, his family and the wider Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community and offer our support to all parties during this time.

“We respect the judiciary process. Accordingly, the club will not be making any further comment prior to the hearing.”