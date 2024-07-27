AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
James Tedesco.
The Roosters have scored a thrilling six-tries-to-five home victory over the Sea Eagles. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Roosters survive scare in NRL win over Manly

George Clarke July 27, 2024

The jury remains out on the Sydney Roosters’ premiership credentials after scraping past an undermanned Manly for a 34-30 NRL win.

Pilloried all week due to their 1-7 record against fellow top-eight teams prior to Saturday’s game, the Roosters showed in 80 minutes why they are yet to convince many they will be a threat come finals time.

Trent Robinson’s men cruised to a 22-0 lead in as many minutes at Allianz Stadium but then conspired to let Manly back into the game.

Five-eighth Luke Keary threw two intercepts that allowed Anthony Seibold’s depleted Sea Eagles to score tries and the Roosters’ discipline – they made 16 errors and completed at 56 per cent in the second half – was also concerning.

It was in stark contrast to Manly’s fight and resilience after losing centre Reuben Garrick and winger Jason Saab with first-half concussions.

Sydney Roosters
 The Sydney Roosters were pushed to the limit but hung on to beat the Sea Eagles. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS 

Saab was the victim of a high shot from Michael Jennings that referee Ashley Klein deemed worthy of a report only.

Asked if Jennings ought to have been sent to the sin-bin, Seibold said: “Jason is crook in the changing room, he couldn’t pass the HIA protocols and so we lose him for the game.

“The Roosters player gets put on report and it doesn’t help us. We don’t get any benefit from it just being a penalty.

“I thought that would be a sin-bin but it wasn’t tonight for whatever reason.”

Prop Josh Aloiai also played limited minutes with a lower leg injury but Seibold’s men remained in the game until the death, slumping to seventh with the loss as the Roosters moved up to third in front of a 25,155-strong home crowd.

It should have been so much easier for the Roosters who looked a class above when Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, James Tedesco, Luke Keary and Dominic Young crossed inside the opening half an hour.

Robinson was disappointed at how his side kept opening the door for the Sea Eagles to test his side’s defensive resolve.

“It was a pretty clear lesson on how to play when you’re in front,” Robinson said.

“That’s a lesson we’ve got to pick up now if we want to continue to progress in this competition.

“Sometimes you get it (your lesson) over a period of time but we got it right smack bang (tonight) for everyone to see.”

Sea Eagles
 The Sea Eagles have dropped to seventh on the NRL ladder with the loss to the Roosters. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS 

Brooks and Toff Sipley both went in before halftime with Garrick and Saab watching on from the sidelines.

The Roosters’ ill-discipline was giving Manly belief and that confidence only grew when Tommy Talau picked off a Tedesco pass and raced 90m to score and cut the lead to 28-18 with a little over half an hour to go.

Jennings touched down for the Roosters but Keary gifted two late intercepts that allowed Clayton Faulalo and the peerless Daly Cherry-Evans to cut the lead to just four points.

Manly had a fighting chance with three minutes left but the Roosters withstood an attacking barrage to claim victory.

