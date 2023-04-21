Rory Lobb not salty or sour after physical battering

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has praised Rory Lobb’s ability to handle the heat after the spearhead was physically and verbally targeted in the 49-point demolition of Fremantle.

Lobb was set upon by Fremantle players even before the first bounce, and he was involved in several other wrestles throughout Friday’s match as his former Dockers teammates vented their fury against him.

The 30-year-old, who left the Dockers in frosty circumstances last year, ended the match with 1.3 and six marks to his name from 12 disposals in the 17.16 (118) to 10.9 (69) victory.

Although his scoreboard impact wasn’t big, Lobb provided an important outlet up front, and his presence ended up distracting Fremantle players at times.

“It’s interesting, isn’t it? You know, former teammates – and maybe it’s to get us offside,” Beveridge said of Fremantle’s intent to physically target Lobb.

“We expected it. I think our guys are disciplined and flew the flag as you would.

“I don’t think anything untoward eventuated but it’s a cauldron out there and when you’re the centre of the physical focus, it’s not always easy.

“So I thought he handled that really well and played the game out accordingly.

“He didn’t kick too straight tonight himself, but I thought he had a real impact. I thought he handled the night pretty well.”

Lobb was loudly booed by the 47,503-strong crowd every time he touched the ball.

Leading up to the game, a group of Fremantle fans launched a Lobb-inspired beer called ‘Lobster Tears’ in a cheeky dig over Lobb’s defection last year.

The can featured a cartoon picture of a lobster holding a footy, with the beer flavour described as a slightly salty raspberry sour.

After the match, Lobb joined in the light-hearted nature of the venture by happily posing with a can of the beer.

“I don’t know why it’s salty and sour, because I’m not really salty and sour to be honest,” Lobb told Channel 7.

“It was a bit of fun. I saw it before the game and had a bit of a laugh with the boys. I might knock this one back later.”

The win improved the Bulldogs’ record to 3-3, but it came at a cost.

Veteran Jason Johannisen and midfielder Tom Liberatore both copped head knocks in the final quarter, and are in doubt for next week’s clash with Hawthorn.

The match will mark the 200-game milestone of skipper Marcus Bontempelli, who continued his hot form with 31 disposals, 10 tackles, eight clearances and two goals.

“We’ll celebrate a diamond,” Beveridge said.

“The number four he’s worn unbelievably well and hopefully we can get a win for next week.”