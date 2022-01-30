AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mark Rudan.
Mark Rudan (pic) has been appointed Wanderers head coach after Carl Robinson's sacking. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Rudan lands ALM Wanderers job

George Clarke January 31, 2022

Mark Rudan has been named as Carl Robinson’s replacement as head coach at the Western Sydney Wanderers on Monday.

Rudan, whose last job was as foundation coach of Western United, will take charge of the club’s clash with Perth Glory on Wednesday and has been given until the end of the A-League Men season.

Robinson was sacked on Sunday after the club’s abject 3-0 defeat to the Brisbane Roar on Saturday.

The Welshman was only able to garner one win all season after overhauling the playing squad and the club’s backroom staff after ditching Newcastle to head to Western Sydney.

The Wanderers currently lie one spot off bottom in the competition despite being one of the best-resourced and well-supported clubs in the A-League Men.

“This appointment was made to bring back a formidable mentality to our team, to stand up for our region and play with absolute determination to succeed,” club chairman Paul Lederer said.

“Mark understands the domestic football landscape at all levels and breeds a winning culture. Not only is Mark a Western Sydney local but he has coached at all levels and understands what it takes to represent our community.”

