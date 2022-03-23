AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Ukraine Tensions
Sitting around a table at the G20 summit with Vladimir Putin is a step too far for Scott Morrison. Image by AP PHOTO
  • politics

Russia at the G20 a step too far: Morrison

Dominic Giannini and Andrew Brown
March 24, 2022

Having Russia at the G20 table after President Vladimir Putin has been accused of war crimes would be “a step too far,” Scott Morrison says. 

The prime minister says Australia shares the United States’ assessment that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine.

“We know Vladimir Putin’s form when it comes to taking the lives of innocent civilians. Russia has form,” he said.

Mr Morrison said Australia had been raising concerns about Mr Putin’s attendance at the G20 summit in Bali in November.

“The idea of sitting around a table with Vladimir Putin, who the United States are already in the position of calling out war crimes in Ukraine, for me is a step too far,” he told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday.

He appeared to rule out an Australian boycott of the G20, saying it would be disappointing if serious issues the forum deals with weren’t addressed. 

“We want to make sure that the G20 for Indonesia is successful and we want to work closely with Indonesia as our partner,” he said.

“We want it to focus particularly on the challenges of our region in the Indo-Pacific … (but) we need to have people in the room that aren’t invading other countries.”

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia was working with other G20 nations to determine whether Mr Putin should be allowed to attend this year’s summit.

“These are very sensitive issues we are dealing on, not just in relation to the G20, but multiple international and multilateral organisations where this is a matter that we have to address that,” she said.

“We work closely with other members of the G20, particularly Indonesia, on this.”

Expelling Russia’s ambassador to Australia also remains an option, one month on from the invasion of Ukraine, the foreign minister said.

Ahead of a major NATO summit in the wake of the invasion, Senator Payne said there was still a united front of other nations against Russia.

“There are a range of approaches globally, but the importance of the unity in that coalition … is a very strong and unified coalition against Russia’s illegal war,” she told ABC Radio on Thursday.

“We never stopped seeking a diplomatic resolution … and that is essential.”

While Senator Payne said Australia had engaged with Russia’s ambassador and its diplomats since the invasion began last month, the government was still considering whether to expel the ambassador.

“I’m not going to speculate on Australia’s approach. I have said (expelling the ambassador) remains a live option on the table for this government,” she said.

“At the same time, it is potentially useful to have direct lines of communication with, in this case, the Russian government … we’re working with partners we always do to determine the best approaches.”

Senator Payne said the sanctions placed on Russia by western nations were a warning to other nations.

“It’s a lesson to all authoritarian regimes … that there is a cost for unilateral action such as this, in this case, the illegal invasion of a country like Ukraine,” she said.

US President Joe Biden is heading to Europe to take part in the emergency NATO summit, along with a meeting of the G7 and European Council.

Mr Biden will also visit Poland, which has taken in more than 3.6 million Ukrainian refugees since the invasion began.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.