AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong chastised Russia for "deliberately obstructing progress" at a summit. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Russia blocking nuclear progress: Wong

Dominic Giannini August 28, 2022

The Australian government has expressed its disappointment at Russia for blocking progress at a major nuclear non-proliferation conference. 

Russia blocked a consensus outcome on the final document at the tenth Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons following a four-week review of the cornerstone disarmament treaty.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong chastised Russia for “deliberately obstructing progress”.

“The Australian government is deeply disappointed the (conference) did not reach a consensus outcome, despite the urgency of the international security environment,” the foreign minister said in a statement.

“All state parties except Russia were ready to agree to a meaningful and balanced outcome across the treaty’s three pillars: disarmament, non-proliferation and peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

“Russia has deliberately obstructed progress. Its actions directly challenge core tenets of the NPT.”

At the United Nations on Friday, Russia said “unfortunately there is no consensus” on the final document.

The document had criticised Russia’s military takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, an act that has raised fears of a nuclear disaster.

Senator Wong says Australia remains deeply committed to non-proliferation and a world free of nuclear weapons despite not reaching a consensus on the final document.

“At the heart of the NPT is the goal of a world without nuclear weapons, a goal to which Australia remains deeply committed,” she said.

“Irrespective of this outcome, the treaty continues to deliver tangible security benefits to us all.

“We must redouble our efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons.” 

Senator Wong again called for Russia to cease its war in Ukraine and immediately withdraw its forces.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.