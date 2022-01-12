AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
South Australia Premier Steven Marshall
Steven Marshall said the rules were about getting data to model the outbreak's likely trajectory. Image by Naomi Jellicoe/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

SA begins RAT system for close contacts

Tim Dornin January 13, 2022

New COVID-19 rules have come into force in South Australia with the state to rely more heavily on rapid antigen tests.

From Thursday, all close contacts of positive cases will only need to do a RAT rather than line up for a PCR swab.

But anyone who tests positive will be required to report the result through an online system. Failure to report could result in a $1000 fine.

Premier Steven Marshall said the rules were about getting as much real data into the system as possible to help model the likely trajectory of the current virus outbreak.

“We’re keen to track every single one of those results,” Mr Marshall said.

“While we think that 95 per cent of people would do the right thing, getting as many positive results into the system just improves that data.”

Close contacts will be provided with two free RATs which they should use on days one and six while isolating.

The tests will initially be provided through one site established in the Adelaide parklands but more locations will follow.

The parklands site will have the capacity to handle about 13,000 people a day.

With rapid antigen tests in short supply in the wider community, there’s been suggestions some people who are not close contacts will take advantage of the system to stockpile kits.

But Mr Marshall said officials would continually monitor the demand and compare it to the number of cases being detected.

“We’ll look at those numbers very carefully. We can see what the new infection rates are and we can work out whether we’ve got approximately the same number of close contacts,” he said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.