Stephen Mullighan and Peter Malinauskas
Stephen Mullighan's first SA budget is expected to include big spending on health and energy. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

SA budget to deliver on health and energy

Tim Dornin June 2, 2022

South Australian Treasurer Stephen Mullighan is set to hand down his first state budget, a financial blueprint to include big spending on health and energy infrastructure but no new taxes or charges.

The government has pledged to deliver on all the commitments it took to the March election, including more than $1 billion for the health sector.

That will include funds for hospital upgrades, new ambulance facilities and to hire hundreds more doctors, nurses and paramedics.

Thursday’s budget will also outline funding arrangements for a new hydrogen power plant in the state’s mid-north, costed at $593 million during the election campaign.

At the same time, Mr Mullighan has promised no surprises by way of new taxes or charges, with fee increases to be kept to inflation or below.

David Fechner, corporate finance partner at accounting and advisory firm BDO Australia, said with no new taxes and state debt forecast to reach $33 billion in 2024/25, the government appeared to be banking on its recently unveiled $100 million Economic Recovery Fund to attract investment, boost jobs and increase tax receipts in the near future.

“The government is hoping that putting money into the economy through the Economic Recovery Fund will see a growth in businesses that will provide future economic uplift and an increase in tax receipts to deal with this increased level of debt,” Mr Fechner said.

“The question is whether these incentives will generate enough activity to increase the revenue it will receive in future years.”

Mr Fechner said it would also be interesting to see the government’s four-year forecasts for GST returns, inflation, and interest rates, because there could be “crunches coming”.

“Interest rates continue to be near long-term historic lows but we’re expecting interest rates to rise going forward which would increase pressure on the budget,” he said.

