SA Christmas flood warning as levels rise

Residents along the Murray River in South Australia face a nervous wait on Christmas Day as a flood peak approaches in various parts of the state.

The State Emergency Service issued an emergency flood warning from the Murray at the NSW and Victorian border to Lake Alexandrina after flows reached between 190 and 220 gigalitres of water a day.

Residents have been advised to consider evacuating and South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said the state was prepared for the big water event.

“The peak of the river flows going through Renmark will occur at some point in the next 48-72 hours and that peak will be just above the 1931 flood level that was experienced close to a century ago,” Mr Malinauskas said.

“This is a big water event, it does present challenges, but we are as better prepared as we’ve been for any other circumstance like this in the state’s history.”

More than 3000 properties were disconnected from power on Saturday, with this number expected to increase through to Boxing Day.

About 4000 homes are expected to be impacted by flooding in coming days.

Residents are being urged to be extra vigilant and to prepare to carry out an emergency plan.

Meanwhile, a one-in-50-year flood hit a remote town in the Northern Territory as authorities warn more rain is on the way for the rest of the territory.

In the span of six hours, 157mm of rain inundated the town of Timber Creek, around 300km south-west of Katherine.

Heavy rainfall may also lead to flash flooding through the Carpentaria, Gregory, Tanami, and Barkly districts.

The Northern Territory Emergency Service is urging the public to take exta precaution and to avoid driving through flooded areas.