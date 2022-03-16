SA Labor to unveil election costings

Labor’s big-spending promises ahead of the South Australian election will be in sharp focus as the party prepares to reveal how it will pay for its pledges.

Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas is expected to reveal detailed costings on Thursday to cover a swag of initiatives ranging from a hydrogen energy plant to more cash for hundreds of doctors, nurses and paramedics.

So far the opposition commitments have totalled more than $2.7 billion but Mr Malinauskas says they can be delivered without any tax hikes.

However, the Liberal government has heavily criticised Labor for making reckless promises that will inevitably cost taxpayers more.

The government’s said its own election commitments were prudent and would cost just $288 million.

The biggest single item was $123 million for a string of hospital upgrades.

Criticism of Labor’s economic credentials was front and centre on Wednesday when Mr Malinauskas and Premier Steven Marshall faced off in the last public debate of the campaign.

The two leaders took questions from undecided voters on a range of issues from climate change, education, the future of the arts and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Mr Malinauskas was adamant the biggest issue facing SA remained problems with the state’s health system, including ambulance ramping, hospital delays and the need for mental health reform.

“Everything about my policy and the plan I take to this election is about the long-term future of this state,” the opposition leader said.

“But before we think about the long term it is essential we think about the most immediate challenge and need that confronts us right now.

“That is the need to address a hospital and health system that is in total crisis.”

Mr Marshall said voters who wanted certainty and a stronger future should continue to support the Liberal government.

“We’ve delivered the fastest growing economy in the country for the first time ever,” he said.

“We’ve delivered record jobs for South Australia, record exports and record investment.”