AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Rising water around Renmark in South Australia.
The forecast River Murray peak is lower than earlier projections but properties remain under threat. Image by Dean Martin/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

SA watching Murray for high-water mark

Aaron Bunch December 27, 2022

South Australia’s swollen River Murray is likely to have reached its peak daily flow rate after more than two months of flooding.

Authorities have predicted the high-water mark to reach about 190 gigalitres per day near Renmark, 250km northeast of Adelaide, over the Christmas break.

The forecast peak is lower than earlier projections but thousands of properties in the Riverland remain under threat of inundation in coming weeks, with authorities expected to provide a flooding update on Tuesday morning.

“Things are going as well as we could have hoped despite the difficult circumstances,” Premier Peter Malinauskas told reporters on Saturday.

“It still does mean a substantial body of water at a level we have not seen in our state for a long, long time, indeed.”

Hundreds of residents have been evacuated from riverside communities and about 1000 homes have been impacted by the flooding that started in October.

More than a dozen levees have also failed and over 3000 houses and properties remain without power, with more disconnections expected.

All non-essential activity on the Murray has also been banned including boating, fishing and swimming, and multiple ferry services remain suspended.

Mr Malinauskas said the peak would likely reach Mannum, 85 kilometres east of Adelaide, between January 7 to 10.

Meanwhile, ex-tropical cyclone Ellie is expected to continue dumping intense rain on the Northern Territory’s Barkly region near Tennant Creek before moving northwest towards Western Australia.

Despite the change of direction, authorities warn that life-threatening flash flooding is possible, with 24-hour rainfall totals up to 300mm and damaging winds forecast for some areas.

A severe weather warning and flood warning remains in place for various rivers and catchments in the northwestern, central and southern NT.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.