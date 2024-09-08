AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Aryna Sabalenka.
Aryna Sabalenka has enjoyed a straight-sets win in New York to claim her first US Open crown. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Sabalenka beats Pegula to win US Open title

AAP September 8, 2024

Aryna Sabalenka has got past Jessica Pegula 7-5 7-5 in a rollicking US Open women’s final to win her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third grand slam title of her career.

Sabalenka, a 26-year-old from Belarus, adds this trophy to the two she earned at the Australian Open Open each of the past two seasons, also on hard courts. And the victory allowed her to leave Arthur Ashe Stadium in a far better mood than when she was the runner-up to Coco Gauff in 2023.

Pegula, a native New Yorker whose parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, was participating in a major final for the first time. She’s won 15 of her past 17 matches over the past month but both losses came against Sabalenka in tournament finals.

“I am speechless right now,” Sabalenka said.

“So many times I thought I was so close to getting the US Open title, it has always been a dream of mine and finally I have got this beautiful trophy, it means a lot.

“I remember all those tough losses in the past here. Never give up on your dream and keep trying and working hard.

“If you sacrifice everything for a dream you are going to get it one day. I am super proud of myself.”

Aryna Sabalenka.
 An emotional Aryna Sabalenka enjoys the moment after claiming her first US Open final win. Image by AP PHOTO 

The second seed appeared in full control when she reeled off five consecutive games to grab the opening set and move ahead 3-0 in the second.

World No.6 Pegula made things more interesting in the next game, dropping a point and showing her frustration by whacking a ball off the video wall behind the baseline, dislodging a little square panel.

Maybe that released some tension for the American, because suddenly Pegula asserted herself, using her own five-game run. But when she served at 5-4 with a chance to force a third set, the 30-year-old let Sabalenka level the second with a break.

That was part of a three-game, match-ending surge for Sabalenka, who soon was collapsing to the court, dropping her racket and covering her face with both arms while lying on her back.

With PA.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.