Sabalenka storms in third straight Open final

Aryna Sabalenka has a third successive Australian Open title in touching distance after steam-rolling through her semi-final against Spaniard Paula Badosa.

Bidding to become the first player since Martina Hingis to claim a three-peat of titles at Melbourne Park, Sabalenka lived up to her No.1 billing with an all-star performance on Thursday night to post a 6-4 6-2 victory and book a spot in the final.

Swiss great Hingis was the last woman to win three successive Australian Open titles, back in 1997-1999, while that honour roll call also includes the likes of Margaret Court, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles.

“It’s a privilege. If I’m able to put my name into history, it will mean a lot. It will mean the world to me,” the 26-year-old said.

“First I was dreaming to win at least one grand slam. Now I have this opportunity. It’s incredible. I’m going to go out and leave everything I have in the final.”

Badosa, the 11th seed, broke the Belarusian to take a 2-0 lead in the opening set at Rod Laver Arena but Sabalenka controlled the match from that point to storm to victory.

Paula Badosa could not find the answers against Aryna Sabalenka. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Sabalenka will play either world No.2 and five-time grand slam champion Iga Swiatek or American Madison Keys, with their semi-final the late match on Thurday night.

It was expected Badosa, who eliminated world No.3 Coco Gauff in straight sets in the quarter-finals, would put up more of a fight against her great friend after an impressive run through the tournament.

But the former world No.2, who slipped out of the top 100 due to a debilitating back injury, was bereft of answers to tame Sabalenka.

The Belarusian, who has now won 20 consecutive matches at Melbourne Park, fired 32 winners to Badosa’s 11.

Sabalenka didn’t drop a point in her final service game and blasted a forehand winner to wrap up the match in one hour and 26 minutes.

Aryna Sabalenka powers a backhand against Paula Badosa. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

The top seed said it was tougher than it looked, particularly when she got off to a slow start.

“Somehow I was able to turn the score in that crucial game,” she said.

“It was super tough match. Against my friend, I’m super happy for her to see her at her highest level.

“Tough match and a super battle and happy to be through this difficult match.”