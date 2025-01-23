AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Sab
Aryna Sabalenka powered into the Australian Open final with a straight sets win over Paula Badosa. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Sabalenka storms in third straight Open final

Melissa Woods January 23, 2025

Aryna Sabalenka has a third successive Australian Open title in touching distance after steam-rolling through her semi-final against Spaniard Paula Badosa.

Bidding to become the first player since Martina Hingis to claim a three-peat of titles at Melbourne Park, Sabalenka lived up to her No.1 billing with an all-star performance on Thursday night to post a 6-4 6-2 victory and book a spot in the final.

Swiss great Hingis was the last woman to win three successive Australian Open titles, back in 1997-1999, while that honour roll call also includes the likes of Margaret Court, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles.

“It’s a privilege. If I’m able to put my name into history, it will mean a lot. It will mean the world to me,” the 26-year-old said.

“First I was dreaming to win at least one grand slam. Now I have this opportunity. It’s incredible. I’m going to go out and leave everything I have in the final.”

Badosa, the 11th seed, broke the Belarusian to take a 2-0 lead in the opening set at Rod Laver Arena but Sabalenka controlled the match from that point to storm to victory.

Badosa
 Paula Badosa could not find the answers against Aryna Sabalenka. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

Sabalenka will play either world No.2 and five-time grand slam champion Iga Swiatek or American Madison Keys, with their semi-final the late match on Thurday night.

It was expected Badosa, who eliminated world No.3 Coco Gauff in straight sets in the quarter-finals, would put up more of a fight against her great friend after an impressive run through the tournament.

But the former world No.2, who slipped out of the top 100 due to a debilitating back injury, was bereft of answers to tame Sabalenka.

The Belarusian, who has now won 20 consecutive matches at Melbourne Park, fired 32 winners to Badosa’s 11.

Sabalenka didn’t drop a point in her final service game and blasted a forehand winner to wrap up the match in one hour and 26 minutes.

Saba
 Aryna Sabalenka powers a backhand against Paula Badosa. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

The top seed said it was tougher than it looked, particularly when she got off to a slow start.

“Somehow I was able to turn the score in that crucial game,” she said.

“It was super tough match. Against my friend, I’m super happy for her to see her at her highest level. 

“Tough match and a super battle and happy to be through this difficult match.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.