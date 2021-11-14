Sacked NSW transport boss to front inquiry

The former head of the NSW transport department will be asked why he thinks he was sacked when he fronts an inquiry into a controversial body created by the state government to own the state’s transport assets.

Rodd Staples was sacked as secretary of Transport for NSW in February “for no stated reason”, receiving a payout of more than $800,000.

A parliamentary probe has since revealed that Mr Staples, now a partner at EY, was caught up in a stoush with NSW Treasury over the Transport Asset Holding Entity (TAHE), a state-owned corporation.

A KPMG report commissioned by Transport for NSW found that Treasury had miscalculated the benefit of TAHE to the state budget to the tune of $10 billion.

Instead of the $4.7 billion benefit over 10 years that Treasury had assumed, KPMG partner Brendan Lyon found it would cost $5.3 billion.

Mr Lyon told the inquiry he came under pressure from Treasury officials, including secretary Mike Pratt, to remove that section of his report.

The dispute eventually saw Mr Lyon pushed out of his job, he said, after Mr Pratt appealed to senior partners at the firm to “take action” and described Mr Lyon as “out of control”.

Transport for NSW was hearing from Treasury about the report at the same time.

An email from Mr Lyon sent last September said Mr Staples had warned him that TAHE and Treasury officials were starting to “play the man” on Mr Staples and Mr Lyon.

Greens MP David Shoebridge, who chairs the parliamentary committee looking into TAHE, told AAP there was a correlation in timing between Mr Staples’ removal and the “increasingly bitter factional fight” between Treasury and Transport.

“We will be asking him why he thinks he was removed,” he said.

Mr Staples will be quizzed by MPs when he appears at the inquiry on Monday.

Complicating matters, KPMG had also been commissioned by Treasury to complete a report about the budget assumptions the department had developed for TAHE.

The KPMG partner who led that work, Heather Watson, will appear alongside fellow partner Paul Low at the hearing on Monday.

Mr Lyon accused Ms Watson of bullying him and trying to sabotage his work, when he appeared before the committee last week.

The committee also heard last week that TAHE had written down the value of its assets by some $20 billion between December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021

TAHE chair Bruce Morgan said the dramatic write-down was due to a change in applicable accounting standards when the company became a state-owned corporation.