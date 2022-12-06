Saints’ King to miss start of AFL season

St Kilda star Max King has been struck down by a serious shoulder injury that will keep him sidelined until well into the new AFL season.

The 22-year-old key forward hurt his left shoulder in a marking contest at training on Monday and was sent for scans.

He will have surgery to reconstruct the injured shoulder in the coming days.

“Obviously this is an extremely disappointing setback for Max,” Saints football boss Geoff Walsh said in a club statement.

“He had come back for pre-season in really great condition, which is a credit to his professionalism; a trait we know will stand him in good stead as he works through his rehab over the next few months.

“The recovery and rehabilitation period for this injury will be a number of months, which we will provide updates on as he progresses through his rehab program.

“Suffice to say his return to play will not be until the season is well underway.”

St Kilda open the 2023 season with Ross Lyon back at the helm against his old club Fremantle on March 19.

King is no stranger to surgery and long stints on the sidelines, having torn an anterior cruciate ligament during his draft year.

It didn’t deter St Kilda, who selected the young star with the No.4 pick in 2018.

King has since gone on to kick 112 goals in 60 games for the Saints, including 52 majors during an outstanding 2022 campaign.