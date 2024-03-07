AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Sam Kerr
Sam Kerr has been given support by Chelsea boss Emma Hayes as she's set to face trial in the UK. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Sam Kerr has our full support, says Chelsea boss Hayes

Ian Chadband March 7, 2024

Matildas captain Sam Kerr has been told she has the “full support” of English champions Chelsea as her club manager Emma Hayes talked of the “difficult time” being faced by the Australian soccer great.

Kerr has pleaded not guilty to a charge of racially aggravated harassment, causing alarm or distress to a police officer during an incident in Twickenham, south-west London, on January 30 last year.

“The first thing I want to say is that Sam has our full support. She knows that,” said Hayes, talking in public for the first time about her 30-year-old star player at a news conference in London on Wednesday. 

Kerr has Chelsea support
 Chelsea boss Emma Hayes says “Sam has our full support – and she knows that.” Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS 

“Yes, it’s a difficult time for her. Of course, I can’t comment (about the case). What I can say is that I know she’s pleaded not guilty, and I don’t want to do anything to jeopardise anything for Sam by speaking about it. 

“And for that reason, I’m sure you can appreciate that’s all I’m going to say on the matter.

“But she has our full support and she knows that, and it’s really important I get that across. That’s something I really, really value.

“There’s difficult moments, tough times and that’s what my role is in this football club, it’s to make sure I look after our people, and I just want to be clear that Sam will be fully supported by me and everybody else at Chelsea.”

Kerr was charged on January 21, almost a year after the incident in London was alleged to have occurred. The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty via video link at Kingston Crown Court on Monday.

Kerr is currently recovering amid a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Chelsea’s warm-weather training camp in Morocco.

Kerr, Australia’s leading all-time scorer, has scored 99 goals in 128 matches for the London side, winning the league four times, the FA Cup three times and the League Cup twice.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.