AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Coach Tony Gustavsson with Matildas forward Sam Kerr.
Tony Gustavsson has named Sam Kerr to start from the bench in the Matildas' World Cup showdown. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Sam Kerr named on bench for Matildas’ World Cup QF

Anna Harrington August 12, 2023

Sam Kerr has been named on the bench for the Matildas’ Women’s World Cup quarter-final against France as coach Tony Gustavsson decided on an unchanged starting line-up.

Gustavsson had said if Kerr was fit to play 90 minutes, she would start.

Instead, the star striker is set to be an impact substitute after a cameo appearance in the 2-0 quarter-final win over Denmark.

Caitlin Foord will revisit her tantalising partnership with Steph Catley on the left, with Mary Fowler and Emily van Egmond completing Australia’s front four.

France have dropped right-back Eve Perriset for Maelle Lakrar, in the only change to their line-up.

The winner will earn a semi-final berth against either England or Colombia, who play later on Saturday, in Sydney next Wednesday.

AUSTRALIA STARTING XI VS FRANCE

Mackenzie Arnold (GK); Steph Catley (C), Alanna Kennedy, Clare Hunt, Ellie Carpenter; Katrina Gorry, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso, Emily van Egmond, Mary Fowler

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.