Sam Kerr’s minutes a mystery as Denmark clash looms

Sam Kerr has declared she will play for the first time this Women’s World Cup in Australia’s round-of-16 clash with Denmark, though just how much she will actually feature remains a mystery.

The Matildas captain on Saturday posted photos to Instagram of her clearly ramping up her training, then when doorstopped by TV cameras at Sydney Airport, gave her strongest comment yet on her fitness.

“I’m really excited,” Kerr told Channel Nine.

“I will play, yep.”

Kerr was limited to a stationary bike during the 15-minute window of training open to media on Sunday, which a Football Australia spokesperson insisted was a planned session “off feet” as part of her return-to-play program.

If Kerr does feature at Stadium Australia on Monday night, with a quarter-final against either France or Morocco on the line, it will clearly be for limited minutes – and with extra-time and penalties in mind.

“We had a nice moment as a team yesterday, to see her back with the boots on and touching the ball and be with the team training, and it was a very good feeling for her and a very good feeling for the players and the teammates and a very good feeling for me,” coach Tony Gustavsson said.

“Today she was off-feet. It’s all an individual plan for her in training – I trust my (medical) team 100 per cent to prepare her the best way possible.

“She’s also a player we’ll talk about tonight to see how many minutes would be best suitable and looking at the 90 minutes, potential for extra-time, how to get the best out of Sam Kerr in the game plan tomorrow.”

Such is the focus on the Matildas, a helicopter flew over their training session at Wanderers Football Park in western Sydney, with Gustavsson joking interest was “sky high”, while urging those in it not to reveal anything that could hurt his team tactically.

Inspirational captain Kerr hasn’t played since injuring her left calf on the eve of the World Cup opener against Ireland.

But Australia can take heart from how Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Emily van Egmond and Hayley Raso dominated against Canada.

Foord scored two goals in a 3-1 friendly win over Denmark last October but dismissed the suggestion it would have any bearing on Monday.

“That game was a long time ago now,” she said.

Kyah Simon (knee) made a rare appearance with the main training group, indicating she could potentially have a role to play on Monday.

Winger Cortnee Vine and back-up goalkeeper Teagan Micah sat out Sunday’s training for “loading” reasons.

The Matildas stepped up big-time in their 4-0 group stage win over Canada and expect to bring that intensity again against superstar Dane Pernille Harder and her teammates.

“That game was do or die for us and this is the exact same,” Foord said.

“We go in with the same mindset and, I mean, we’re here to go all the way and that’s another hurdle tomorrow to have to get through that one to stay on the journey that we want to be on.

“So we go into this game just as aggressive and excited and energy – we need to bring everything that we brought to the Canada game to put us in the best spot to get the result we need to move forward.”