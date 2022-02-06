AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carlton's Sam Walsh
Sam Walsh has signed a contract extension with Carlton until the end of the 2026 AFL season. Image by Hamish Blair/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Sam Walsh signs long-term Blues deal

Shayne Hope February 7, 2022

All-Australian midfielder Sam Walsh has signed a four-year contract extension with Carlton in a significant boost for the AFL club.

The 21-year-old star, who still had one season left to run on his former deal, is now tied to the Blues until the end of 2026.

Walsh, the No.1 draft pick in 2018, has already been elevated to joint vice-captain with Jacob Weitering in a streamlined leadership group with captain Patrick Cripps.

The trio are crucial figures in Carlton’s attempt to climb the ladder under new coach Michael Voss.

“The decision could not have been easier for me – our club has a clear direction, strong leadership, as a playing group we know what we want to achieve and I want to do everything I possibly can to get us there,” Walsh said.

“From the moment I got drafted this football club has been amazing for me and my family, that includes our members and supporters, I am so grateful for how they’ve embraced me from day one.

“I’ve never taken for granted what it means to pull on that navy blue guernsey, it represents so much to so many people.

“We have a real focus to make Carlton people proud, earn respect back for this football club and everyone we represent, and I am very excited to be part of that, not only this season but for years to come.”

Walsh has played all 61 possible games with Carlton since being drafted and was named an All-Australian for the first time in 2021.

He finished fourth in last year’s Brownlow Medal count with 30 votes, the equal highest tally polled by any Carlton player in history.

The Blues kick off their 2022 AFL campaign against traditional rivals Richmond at the MCG on March 17.

