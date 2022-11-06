Samoa set up RLWC semi-final with England

Samoa have staked their claim as Pacific rugby league’s new superpower, knocking off Tonga in a 20-18 win to book a shot at redemption against England in the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals.

Matt Parish’s side survived a late fightback from Tonga in Warrington on Sunday (Monday AEDT) to ensure they qualify for the last four for the first time under his tenure.

They will head to London’s Emirates Stadium next Saturday (Sunday AEDT) in search of better fortunes against England, who smashed them 60-6 in their tournament opener.

Samoa comfortably saw off Greece and France off the back of their pool stage defeat to the English, and this meeting in front of 12,674 fans at the Halliwell Jones Stadium was their first real test.

But they began in imposing fashion, hitting the front foot early as St George Illawarra back-rower Jaydn Su’A glided through a hole vacated by Ferlise Kaufusi and wrong-footed Will Hopoate to score the game’s opener after four minutes.

Hopoate made amends in Tonga’s next set, sending a spiralling cut-out pass out to the left wing where Daniel Tupou was on hand to touch down, halfback Isaiya Katoa unable to convert a sideline effort.

Tonga were being stifled for territory and it didn’t help that the experienced Tupou threw an speculative offload back into his own in-goal, placing his side under more pressure with a goal-line dropout.

Jarome Luai waltzed over off the ensuing set with Samoa unfortunate to not further their 12-4 advantage.

Tonga coach Kristian Woolf was forced to go to his bench when Siliva Havili was taken off for a HIA.

Stand-in hooker Soni Luke enjoyed a bountiful stint, threading a grubber into the in-goal for Siosiua Taukeiaho to make it 12-10 at halftime.

After a late tackle from Samoa five-eighth Anthony Milford, Katoa squared the game up with a penalty kick in the 49th minute.

But not long after, Samoan centre Stephen Crichton restored their two-point lead with a penalty following an illegal ball steal from Kaufusi.

It wouldn’t take long for Samoa to make that lead even more convincing after a 40-metre run from fullback Joseph Sua’ali’i in which he broke six tackles ended with winger Brian To’o going over in the corner.

With Hopoate off late in the second half and Samoa camped on their line, Tonga needed a spark.

It came in the shape of Keaon Koloamatangi who picked up a Jarome Luai grubber on his own line and charged up to the 40-metre line.

A bullocking run from Moses Suli followed and winger Sione Katoa was backing up in support to score under the posts.

Isaiya Katoa converted to make it 20-18 to Samoa with 10 minutes left.

Tonga went in search of one late score and while they camped on Samoa’s line they were unable to come up with a match-winning play.