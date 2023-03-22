AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
FIAMĒ NAOMI MATA'AFA CANBERRA VISIT
Samoa PM Fiamē Naomi Mata'afa and Anthony Albanese have signed a bilateral partnership arrangement. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Samoan PM to push Australia on climate, fossil fuels

Dominic Giannini and Joanna Guelas
March 22, 2023

Australia and Samoa have signed a new deal on education and health, with the arrival of the Samoan prime minister in Canberra.

Fiame Naomi Mata’afa was greeted by Anthony Albanese on Wednesday and received a ceremonial welcome in the Parliament House forecourt.

The leaders then went into a bilateral meeting where they agreed to co-operate on five key areas and signed a new partnership arrangement, titled Ole fala folasia i lo ta va (the map that guides us).

The areas include climate and disaster resilience, security, economic growth and people-to-people ties – including through sport, and social development such as health, education, gender and disability. 

Ms Mata’afa has put climate change action and the need for more regional consultation on the agenda. 

She has pushed for an end to fossil fuel subsidies and more financing for climate resilience projects in the Pacific. 

The leaders also discussed the “urgent need to accelerate international action to address the existential threat of climate change”.

“Their discussions reinforced their commitment to work together to advance real and significant climate action and drive the transition to net-zero,” a readout of the meeting said. 

The Samoan leader also floated the idea of European-style free movement across Australia, New Zealand and Pacific island nations. 

She said people were having a difficult time trying to come to Australia or New Zealand to visit relatives or go on holiday.

Mr Albanese said the government’s record on climate action had helped bolster relationships in the region.

“The entry fee for good relations in the Pacific is action on climate change,” he told parliament.

“They take that issue more seriously than any other because it’s a threat to their very existence. That’s why these relationships are so important.”

Ms Mata’afa is the eighth Pacific leader the government has hosted as it works to build Australia’s standing in the region. 

Mr Albanese will also host his counterpart for dinner at The Lodge on Wednesday night. 

“These relationships are very important for Australia’s future. They’re important for the region and will continue to work constructively,” he said. 

Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham said Ms Mata’afa’s visit and speech calling for more action on climate change underpinned the need for global co-operation to tackle the issue. 

“Globally, countries working together can change the dial when it comes to projections for climate change and the voices of Pacific island nation leaders are perhaps the most powerful voices,” he said. 

