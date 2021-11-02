Sanders and Gavrilova earn Aussies victory

Australia have set themselves up to advance to the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup after Storm Sanders achieved the best result of her career and Daria Gavrilova returned to action in style.

Sanders, the world No.131, beat 18th-ranked Elise Mertens 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-0 to give Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead, after Gavrilova earlier accounted for Greet Minnen 6-4 1-6 6-4.

Sanders and Ellen Perez lost the doubles to Mertens and Minnen 6-2 6-4 but the 2-1 victory sealed Australia’s first success over Belgium in the competition since 1984.

Another victory, against Belarus on Thursday, will secure Australia a place in the last four.

With Ash Barty, a member of the side that reached the 2019 final staying home to recover from a busy season and prepare for the Australian Open, and Ajla Tomljanovic forced to withdraw on match day due to a non-COVID-related illness, Australia were outsiders in Prague.

Gavrilova and Sanders faced the higher-ranked Belgian duo, who had already recorded successes in a 2-1 defeat of Belarus in the opening Group B tie.

But Gavrilova started the upset, marking her return from a nine-month layoff, with a gutsy display in which she had to take a medical timeout.

“I’m exhausted but I’m really excited,” the 27-year-old said.

“I was a bit scrappy at times but my fighting spirit never went away so I’m really happy.”

Victory for Sanders over Mertens was her first over a top-20 player.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” she said.

“To do it in this moment, representing Australia, it’s just the best feeling ever.

“I knew it was a tough ask playing Mertens but we had a good game plan, I went out and executed and even though I lost the first set I felt like I was still in control.”

Gavrilova hadn’t played since exiting the Australian Open in a loss to Barty, subsequently having achilles surgery earlier this year, sending her world ranking sub-400.

But she took the first set only for Minnen, ranked No.70, to cruise through the second.

After a medical timeout Gavrilova returned with heavy strapping on her left thigh and the zip in her service returned.

At 5-4 she broke Minnen to take the match and put Australia 1-0 up.

Sanders’ match with Mertens looked to be going as anticipated when the favourite took the first set.

But the second, after a flurry of breaks mid-set, went to a tiebreaker in which Sanders overcame a nervy double-fault at 6-4 to grab.

Sanders then played inspired tennis to run away with the third set, winning 12 of the last 13 points for an unexpected triumph.

“I don’t think I have played a set that well in my life,” she said.

“I don’t think I made an unforced error. I was just enjoying it.”

Meanwhile, Russia cruised to a 3-0 win over Canada, who had upset defending champions France in their opening tie.