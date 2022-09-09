AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Storm
Australian Storm Sanders is through to the US Open mixed doubles final with compatriot John Peers. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Sanders and Peers into US Open mixed final

Darren Walton September 9, 2022

Australia’s golden grand slam doubles season has continued with Storm Sanders and John Peers making the US Open mixed final in New York.

Playing together for the first time, Sanders and Peers beat American wildcards Caty McNally and William Blumberg 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 10-8 in a thrilling semi-final decided by a match tiebreaker.

The fourth seeds will face Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin in what will be both Australians’ first grand slam mixed doubles final.

Peers has already enjoyed a decorated doubles career, winning the 2017 Australian Open title with Finn Henri Kontinen after reaching the final of both Wimbledon and the US Open in 2015 with Scot Jamie Murray, the older brother of former singles world No.1 Andy Murray.

The Davis Cup stalwart also teamed with Ash Barty to claim the bronze medal at last year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

The final is uncharted territory for Sanders – and there could be more to come from the finest left-handed export from Rockhampton since the great Rod Laver.

The 28-year-old Sanders is also through to the women’s doubles final at Flushing Meadows with American Caroline Dolehide.

The 12th-seeded pair play McNally and fellow American Taylor Townsend on Friday.

Sanders and Dolehide could play another Aussie-US team in the final if Ellen Perez and Nicole Melichar-Martinez can upset Czech third seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in their semi later on Thursday.

Sanders and Peers are the fifth different Australian duo to reach a grand slam doubles final in 2022.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis lived up to their Special Ks status to win the Australian Open men’s crown before Matt Ebden and Max Purcell were dubbed the “M&Ms” after claiming the Wimbledon title in spectacular fashion.

Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler also made the final of the mixed at Melbourne Park and Ebden and Samantha Stosur likewise at Wimbledon.

