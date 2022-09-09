AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Storm Sanders
Storm Sanders has missed out on her chance of playing two doubles finals in this year's US Open. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Sanders loses out in US double doubles bid

Darren Walton and Ian Chadband
September 10, 2022

Australian Storm Sanders has been thwarted in her bid to win two US Open doubles titles in the same weekend after she and American partner Caroline Dolehide saw a handsome semi-final lead evaporate in New York.

Having already reached Saturday’s mixed final with fellow Aussie John Peers, Queensland left-hander Sanders had high hopes of making it a double doubles success story on Friday by getting into the women’s showdown too.

All looked to be going swimmingly in her semi-final as the Rockhampton southpaw and Dolehide, the No.12 seeds, blitzed the unseeded US duo of Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend to win eight of the first nine games.

But seemingly determined not to be beaten by Sanders in a last-four contest twice in two days following her mixed doubles loss, 20-year-old McNally roared back with the inspired Townsend to win 1-6 6-3 6-3.

It meant the Americans set up a final date with the formidable Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, who’ve already won the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles in 2022.

It also halted the momentum of Australia’s golden grand slam doubles season, which began with Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis winning the Australian Open men’s crown while Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler made the final of the mixed at Melbourne Park.

After their own run to their home grand slam final, Matt Ebden and Max Purcell then went on to a brilliant Wimbledon title win, while Ebden also reached the mixed final with Samantha Stosur.

Now fourth seeds Sanders and Peers, the fifth different all-Australian combo to make a grand slam final this year, will face Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the mixed showdown at Flushing Meadows.

