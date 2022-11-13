AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Storm Sanders BJK Cup final
Storm Sanders (R) will hope to continue her successful BJK Cup in the final agaist Switzerland. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • tennis

Sanders, Tomljanovic in final rematches

Ian Chadband November 14, 2022

Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic will be out for revenge after being selected to play in the Billie Jean King Cup final for Australia against the same Swiss opponents who ended their dream so ruthlessly last year.

Sanders, the world No.237 who’s been the revelation of this year’s event with five wins in six rubbers, will once again open up in Sunday’s (Monday AEDT) showdown against Jil Teichmann, who beat her 6-0 6-3 in last year’s semi-final in Prague.

And Tomljanovic, Australia’s No.1, will follow up against her Swiss counterpart, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, who won the equivalent match last year 6-3 6-2.

If the tie then comes down to a doubles decider, Sanders will return to the Emirates Arena court with the veteran Sam Stosur up against Teichmann and Bencic.

The omens were therefore not ideal for Alicia Molik’s team, with the Australians also having lost nine finals in a row since they last lifted the title in 1974 when Evonne Goolagong led their triumph against USA in Naples.

Against the seven-times champions, the Swiss are seeking their first triumph in the event, after losing last year’s final to Russia, who have been barred from this year’s event.

Before the tie kicked off, both teams were introduced to the great Billie Jean King, after whom the tournament formerly known as the Federation Cup and Fed Cup is now named.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.