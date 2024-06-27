Sarr goes from being an NBL Wildcat to an NBA Wizard

The Washington Wizards have drafted French seven-footer Alex Sarr with the second pick in the NBA draft.

Washington used their highest selection in 14 years to add some much-needed size to a team that won only 15 games last season.

Sarr played last season for the Perth Wildcats in Australia’s NBL competition.

The Frenchman, who is just 19 years old, also spent two years in the US with Overtime Elite, a developmental league.

Washington haven’t advanced past the second round of the NBA playoffs since 1979, and this is only the third time since then that the franchise has picked in the top two of the draft.

The last time the team picked No.2 it worked out beautifully – Wes Unseld, who was taken second in 1968, eventually led the organisation to a championship.