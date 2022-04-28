AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ben Roberts-Smith leaves the Federal Court of Australia
An SAS soldier and friend of Ben Roberts-Smith has admitted making a mistake in key evidence Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

SAS witness admits mistake in key evidence

Greta Stonehouse April 29, 2022

An SAS soldier has admitted making a mistake in key evidence against the newspapers his friend Ben Roberts-Smith is suing for defamation. 

The witness codenamed Person 35 in the Federal Court on Thursday was repeatedly asked about an Afghan partner force soldier dubbed Person 12. 

The former elite soldier testified that Person 12 was removed from his troop in July 2012, after a bullet he shot at a dog ricocheted and hit an Australian soldier. 

The timing is significant because Mr Roberts-Smith is accused of ordering Person 12 through an interpreter to shoot an Afghan prisoner on an October mission to Khaz Oruzgan.

It means Person 12 could not have been on the mission where the alleged murder occurred. 

Nicholas Owens SC on behalf of the newspapers earlier submitted this evidence was a “knockout blow” for his client’s case. 

On Thursday Mr Owens showed Person 35 a number of classified documents that outlined Person 12 in fact took control of Australia’s army partner force in September 2012. 

“I don’t recall that but I have remembered incorrectly,” Person 35 said. 

“You agree, Person 12 did not shoot a dog,” Mr Owens said. 

“I remembered incorrectly Mr Owens. I don’t doubt the authenticity of those … reports.”

Person 35 is appearing on behalf of Mr Roberts-Smith who is suing The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times for defamation.

The Victoria Cross recipient denies all reported claims he committed war crimes in Afghanistan including murder, and acts of bullying and domestic violence, while the mastheads are defending them as true. 

Person 35 also testified on Thursday about his controversial Ku Klux Klans outfit choice to a party at a SAS makeshift bar called the Fat Lady’s Arms.

“I knew another person was coming as blackface and I thought it would be funny if I came as a klansman.”

He said it was a parody, to have a laugh, to make fun of the klan as they are “pretty pathetic”.

“Were you reprimanded?” Mr Owens asked.

“No I was not, I actually won the fancy dress competition,” Person 35 said. 

The trial before Justice Anthony Besanko continues. 

Lifeline 13 11 14

Open Arms 1800 011 046

