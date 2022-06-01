AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ben Roberts-Smith leaves the the Federal Court
A top SAS soldier has backed Ben Roberts-Smith's testimony no men were found inside a secret tunnel. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

SAS witness likely last for Roberts-Smith

Greta Stonehouse June 2, 2022

A top-ranking SAS soldier has backed Ben Roberts-Smith’s testimony no men were found inside a secret tunnel, as the marathon defamation trial launched by the war veteran draws to a close. 

Following scores of witnesses and nearly a year after it began what will likely be the last person to testify began his evidence in the Federal Court on Wednesday. 

The senior and still serving elite soldier was called on behalf of the Victoria Cross recipient about a key claim during a mission to Taliban compound dubbed Whiskey 108 in Afghanistan in 2009. 

The captain at the time had given the order to clear the compound after Australian troops had partly destroyed its structure with bombs. 

He remembers a secret tunnel was found, but cannot recall where he was or how he found out. 

Defence barrister Arthur Moses SC, representing Mr Roberts-Smith, asked if anyone informed him if Afghan fighting-aged males were found inside the tunnel.

“No,” he said.

Mr Roberts-Smith is suing for defamation The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times over 2018 reports claiming he committed war crimes in Afghanistan including murder, and acts of bullying and domestic violence.

The 43-year-old denies all claims of wrongdoing, while the mastheads are defending them as true.

The newspapers allege two men did willingly surrender from hiding in the tunnel at Whiskey 108, and were subsequently taken prisoner by Australian forces.

The former SAS corporal is accused of throwing one of the prisoner’s with a prosthetic leg onto the ground and opening fire on his back, and ordering a young trooper to shoot the other. 

Person 81 on Wednesday said no fighting-aged males emerged from the tunnel nor did he see any prisoner taken captive. 

And nobody in his troop told him unlawful activity had occurred that day, he said.

“What would you have done (if they had)?” Mr Moses asked.

“I would have reported it,” he said.

Nicholas Owens SC, representing the newspapers, is due to cross-examine Person 81 on Thursday when the trial before Justice Anthony Besanko resumes. 

Lifeline 13 11 14

Open Arms 1800 011 046

