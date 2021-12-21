 Sassy, hungry chick joins penguin family - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Charlie the gentoo penguin chick
The latest addition to the Sea Life Aquarium's gentoo penguin family, Charlie, is growing up fast. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • animal

Sassy, hungry chick joins penguin family

Tiffanie Turnbull December 21, 2021

Christmas has come early for one of Sydney’s most famous penguin families, with the brood welcoming a new chick.

The youngster, who keepers have named Charlie, was born to the family of gentoo penguins at Sydney’s Sea Life Aquarium last month, weighing just 90 grams.

But keeper Kiera Ponting says the little chick already weighs 3.5kg and is reporting well above average progress on the penguin chick growth curves.

“We think Charlie gets their love of food from dad, Pink Lady, who is one of the bigger penguins in the colony,” she said.

“Charlie is also quite sassy but still very affectionate – just like mum Winnie.

“We can see this as Charlie regularly bows to its parents – which is an adorable sign of affection in penguin language,” Ms Ponting said.

Visitors are mostly likely to spot Charlie running around after his parents in the sub-Antarctic penguin exhibit this summer.

The zoo is yet to reveal Charlie’s gender.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.