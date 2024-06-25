AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pill-testing machine, as used in an ACT trial
Qld Health minister Yvette D'Ath says pill testing is about reducing the risk of people dying. Image by Jeremy Piper/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

‘Saves lives’: Pill testing trial to launch in Victoria

Holly Hales June 25, 2024

Pill testing at music festivals will be trialled in Victoria later this year after a major policy shift by the state Labor government.

Premier Jacinta Allan made the announcement in a video posted to social media on Monday night.

“I wanted to tell you here first: pill testing will be trialled in Victoria this summer,” she said.

Ms Allan said watching her two children grow up has impacted her stance on the issue.

“In a few years, they’ll be heading off to parties, to music festivals, and like all parents I catch myself thinking – what if the worst happens? What if one of them doesn’t make it home?” she said.

“That’s every parent’s worst nightmare – and more parents are living it.”

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan
 Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan considered her own children before green-lighting the trial. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS 

The change comes after the Victorian Greens, the Animal Justice Party and Legalise Cannabis Victoria tabled a joint Pill Testing for Drug Harm Reduction Bill in parliament earlier this year.

In a joint statement, the parties said “evidence-based” solutions included in their bill must be reflected in the government trial.

These include having a mobile pill testing service for major music festivals and a fixed-site service.

Animal Justice Party Member for Northern Victoria, Georgie Purcell, said experimenting with drugs shouldn’t be a life sentence.

“This is sensible, evidence and health-based policy that can and will save lives,” Ms Purcell said on Tuesday.

Greens spokesperson for Drug Harm Reduction Aiv Puglielli agreed.

“We know that there are dangerous substances circulating and by just having access to this service where they can simply be aware of the risks and dosage they’re taking, it can save their life.”

Swinburne psychopharmacology expert Amie Hayley said the trial was an exciting step forward for evidence-based strategies to support the health of young Victorians.

“This initiative will help save young lives and will be critical in supporting practical and realistic harm reduction reform across Australia,” Dr Hayley said on Tuesday.

Ms Allan’s predecessor Daniel Andrews consistently rejected proposals for similar trials during his decade-long tenure.

“The best way to minimise harm is to acknowledge that there’s no safe level of which you can consume these drugs,” he said in February last year.

Five Victorian coronial recommendations since 2021 have pushed for drug-checking services in the state to reduce the risk of overdose deaths.

In January, Ms Allan sought advice from the health department after at least 10 people were taken to hospital following suspected drug use at festivals.

Queensland is the only other state and the ACT is the only territory to have legalised the rollout of pill testing.

