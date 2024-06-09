AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A person sits in front of a computer screen (file)
Experts say AI-based applications could help reduce cyber risk in advance, with less manual effort. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • crime, law and justice

Scam warning over rise in ‘plague’ malware

Rachael Ward June 9, 2024

Australian internet users have been warned about a jump in criminals secretly taking control of their devices by hiding viruses in legitimate email attachments and popular video games.

Australian Federal Police say there’s been a surge in Remote Access Trojans, also known as RATS, which allow third parties to spy on people and steal their personal information.

Computer video modifications and downloadable email attachments hidden in what appears to be legitimate links are the biggest culprits.

Criminals have targeted popular games including Runescape, Minecraft, PUBG: Battlegrounds and ARK Survival, the force said.

The malware allows criminals to access webcams, microphones, passwords, location history and other data held on the device.

The force’s Acting Assistant Commissioner Chris Goldsmid likened the viruses to the plague as he urged Australians to continually update their virus protection and software.

He said some viruses aren’t detected by antivirus software so victims may not even know if malware has already been installed on their device.

“This type of cyber offending can evolve into extreme and malicious forms of data theft and victim manipulation, with criminals using stolen data to commit extortion or financial crimes,”  Assist Comm Goldsmid said.

In April, an Australian man was charged after allegedly developing and selling a RAT on a hacking forum while in June 2023 a Geelong man was sentenced to a three-year good behaviour bond for buying one of the viruses online.

A 27-year-old Maltese national was also arrested overseas in February for allegedly distributing a virus in the popular game Warzone, partly due to intelligence provided by federal police.

Using a Remote Access Trojan in Australia in any way carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.