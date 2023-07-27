AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Apple iPhone stock
Scammers are targeting victims with messages disguised as being from family members. Image by AP PHOTO
  • economy, business and finance

Scams on the rise as financial complaints balloon

William Ton July 28, 2023

“Hi Mum, just letting you know, my phone broke.”

That was the seemingly innocuous message from Nina Merrilees’ daughter, who was travelling overseas.

“I thought it was standard for her,” Ms Merrilees told AAP.

“She would lose a phone or have her phone stolen or drop it down the toilet. It wasn’t unusual.”

Neither was she fazed after a second text 10 minutes later, asking her to transfer money to a bank account because a banking app hadn’t been set up on the new phone.

Her daughter was purchasing a puppy that weekend and the Victorian mum believed that’s what the funds were for.

She transferred more than $11,000 in three instalments.

“After the third payment I thought, ‘gee, that’s an expensive dog’,” she said.

The penny dropped the next day, when her daughter called after Ms Merrilees emailed her about the transfers.

“I felt sick, so embarrassed and just the turmoil of having to continually chase people up,” she said.

Ms Merrilees was told her money had been transferred to two separate accounts with another bank, who she found to be blatantly rude and without empathy even after she reported them to the financial complaints authority.

“They basically said, ‘You’re not our customer. We can’t help you’,” she said.

It’s been a year since her ordeal and Ms Merrilees hasn’t recouped her losses. Her own bank compensated her $3000 but she has made it her mission to raise awareness so others don’t fall for the same tricks.

Australians lodged almost 97,000 cases with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority  in 2022-23 over disputes with financial organisations, a bump of 34 per cent over the past 12 months.

Chief ombudsman David Locke is concerned over the volume and says it reflects growing financial stress in the community.

“It’s not fair on consumers and not good for business,” he said on Thursday.

For the first time since AFCA’s inception five years ago, personal transaction accounts overtook credit cards as the most complained of  product, partly because of scam-related disputes.

Financial Rights Legal Centre director of casework Alexandra Kelly said banks passed the buck, victim-blamed and essentially threw up their hands claiming there is little they can do after the fact.

Banking and finance complaints rose by more than a quarter to almost 54,000, with people facing more pressure with home loans and credit card debts.

Insurance handling delays were high on the list of customer complaints, up 76 per cent.

There was a significant spike in insurance delays relating to superannuation, including payment of death benefits, which more than doubled.

Australians were able to secure more than $250 million in compensation and refunds after complaining to the authority.

It was able to close more than 86,000 matters and took an average of 69 days to resolve them.

NSW customers lodged most complaints nationwide, almost 30,000 of them, and the fastest growing group of complainants was registered in the ACT, with a more than 60 per cent increase in grievances.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.