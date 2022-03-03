AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Southeast Queensland is bracing for more damaging weather.
Southeast Queensland is bracing for more damaging rain that could delay the clean-up after flooding. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
Schools shut, SE Qld braces for supercell

Fraser Barton March 4, 2022

Queensland schools will remain shut on Friday as the southeast braces for more severe thunderstorms and torrential flooding after a historic week of rain.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the decision on Thursday with only children of essential workers permitted at schools, as more dangerous storms are expected through Friday. 

“The safest place for people to be probably over the next 24 to 48 hours is in their homes, with their family and loved ones, not out on the roads, and of course allowing our emergency personnel to get where they need to go,” the premier said.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted flash flooding and minor to major flooding across areas in the southeast stretching from Brisbane’s north to Bundaberg.

These include creeks and catchments that are saturated from rainfall in the last seven days. 

Totals of between 20-80 millimetres are expected as a trough lingers over the southeast with high intensity rainfall and totals of 150 millimetres or greater expected in isolated areas.

Following three days of torrential rain that inundated more than 17,500 homes and businesses in the Brisbane, Gympie, Logan and Ipswich areas, the premier said it was difficult sending residents back inside just as the clean-up begins.

“This is a really tough time especially for people who have been flooded,” she said. 

The premier also called on non-essential workers to remain home as the supercell passes over.

Damage from Brisbane’s worst deluge in a decade is estimated in the billions of dollars, with nine people losing their lives in flooding.

