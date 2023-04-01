Scientist in awe of Antarctica’s beautiful frailty

Not long after passing through the gates of hell, Olaf Meynecke found himself in the belly of an inflatable boat watching exquisite rings of bubbles rise from the icy depths.

He knew he was about to witness one of nature’s great spectacles and that he should brace for an explosion of sorts.

Below the surface, a humpback whale was engaged in a selfless act of service for its hungry mates, dutifully cutting laps while expelling a stream of air.

Antarctic krill, spooked by the net of relentless bubbles, were forced closer and closer together until boom!

A pod of hungry humpbacks torpedoed upwards, mouths agape in well-choreographed routine that’s all about packing on the pounds.

For Meynecke, who’s used to studying “thin” whales, getting to meet some chunkers on the hunt in Antarctica was a dream come true.

He reckons their girths were up to 30 per cent larger than the humpbacks he’s used to observing during their annual migrations to Queensland, far away from their feeding grounds.

“I’ve never seen a well-fed whale before. They are a lot rounder,” the Griffith University whale researcher laughs.

“We could see their tongues inside their big mouths. It was an incredible sight, happening all around us. This social feeding is a perfectly-orchestrated undertaking, done to perfection.”

Meynecke is still buzzing from his recent expedition, alongside an eclectic band of 100 or so others, from scientists, artists and philanthropists to climate campaigners, photographers and film makers.

It was a call-to-arms expedition curated by revered American marine biologist Sylvia Earle who, at 87, was along for the ride and determined to rally global support to protect the Antarctic wilderness.

Now they are back home, every one of her expeditioners knows they’ve got a duty to help, in whatever way they can.

February’s sea voyage began in Ushuaia, Argentina, commonly regarded the world’s southernmost city.

And it wasn’t long before the stomachs of most on board were heaving in rhythm with the ferocious swells of Drake Passage.

It’s been said the treacherous crossing – where cold water from the south and warmer water from the north collide to form powerful currents and eddies – is the price of admission to Antarctica.

Meynecke says the crew assured him conditions were relatively good during their journey. A piddly swell of just four to six metres, nothing like the 10-metre waves that battered a preceding voyage.

Even so, the marine scientist says it was “like you just came through the gateway of hell”.

“Everyone got sick. If you were up on the top deck the boat was going 30 degrees to each side. There’s storms and clouds and rain. It’s very dark and windy and wavy.

“Then you come towards the West Antarctic Peninsula and it just changes. The wind drops and it starts to clear. You open up into this new world. It’s a very surreal thing.”

Meynecke quickly got to know the others aboard, which for Earle was half the point – building a kind of multi-disciplinary brains trust; connecting people with a common interest who might otherwise never cross paths.

He recalls his first encounter with cabin mate Toby Wright, noticing the drawings he left lying around and thinking to himself, ‘oh they’re quite good’.

He later learned Wright had studied art in the Renaissance Italian city of Florence, learning how to paint with realism, in the classical tradition. These days he has his own fine art gallery in Monaco and whenever able, signs up to work as an expedition artist.

Wright’s time in Antarctica was spent doing the first underwater drawings ever made there and being dropped off on remote patches of ice to spend time sketching the land and seascapes with snow swirling around him.

Once home in Monaco, the drawings will form the basis of his next oil paintings, a compelling convergence of art and subtle activism.

Down the passageway from Meynecke and Wright were members of the Turner family’s foundation. Every year the philanthropic organisation, established by CNN founder Ted Turner, doles out $US6 million to projects that help protect and restore Earth’s natural systems.

Among the party was Turner’s granddaughter Vasser Seydel, a loud voice in the current campaign to ban deep seabed mining in international waters.

Other cabins were occupied by professionals from Google Research. Others still by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. A magnificent mix of what Earle calls powers for greater good.

“They say you shouldn’t meet your heroes but it was the best thing that could have happened to me. She is very energetic, powerful and clear minded,” Meynecke says of Earle.

“She has been pushing for ocean conservation for so long. She knows the barriers and one of them is that the ocean is still very much inaccessible for the majority of people.

“She knows how important it is to create knowledge and transfer it to the wider public. With knowledge comes caring – those are her words.”

Back in Queensland, Meynecke is feeling invigorated by his brush with the beauty and frailty of the West Antarctic Peninsula.

“It has been warming dramatically and shifts in where food is occurring are happening quickly. The whales don’t have much time left.

“We know there’s a strong link between sea ice melt and phytoplankton blooms. The faster the sea ice melts, the shorter the time the phytoplankton will bloom and that will impact how much krill will be there.”

His journey has left him sure his beloved humpbacks are already adapting their feeding behaviours in response to changing availability.

“How much krill there was defined what the humpbacks were doing. We had bubble net feeding in areas where there was high krill density. Where food was low in density, there is solitary feeding or feeding in pairs.

“This mission was about showing we have a lot of problems we need to tackle but Sylvia (was saying) ‘I’m not giving up. I’m 87. You all need to get your act together and do something.'”