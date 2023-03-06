Indigenous voice campaign funding a coalition red line

The opposition will vote against changes to the Indigenous voice referendum unless official “yes” and “no” campaign bodies are set up.

Voters will cast their ballot in a referendum later this year to decide whether to enshrine the voice and recognise Indigenous people in the constitution.

But before the vote is held, the government is aiming to pass legislation that will change how referendums are carried out in a bid to make the process similar to that for elections.

NT senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, part of the “no” campaign, said equal public funding for both sides of the debate was essential for coalition support of the bill.

“Making changes to this piece of legislation also affects future referendums,” she told ABC TV.

“The establishment of an official ‘yes’ and an official ‘no’ campaign … alleviates the opportunity for misinformation and also goes down the road of being able to identify where funds and donations are coming from.”

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney said the government had made a significant concession by agreeing for pamphlets to be sent to households outlining both cases.

“We hope the opposition sees this and meets us halfway,” she said.

The government is seeking bipartisan support from the coalition on the voice to increase the chances of the referendum passing.

Labor backflipped on taxpayer funding for the pamphlets after strong opposition from the coalition.

Speaking on the referendum machinery bill, opposition frontbencher Angus Taylor said the coalition wanted equal government funding to the “yes” and “no” cases in addition to the establishment of official campaign organisations.

“It’s clear that if we’re to have a strong process for the referendum, we should be ensuring there is a structure in place for those processes and regulatory bodies to start their work,” he said.

Meanwhile, the peak body representing more than 100,000 science and technology workers has thrown its support behind the voice.

Australian charities have also been urged to get involved in the upcoming campaign.

Science and Technology Australia, which represents 115,000 of the nation’s workers, announced it would formally back the “yes” case.

The organisation’s president, Professor Mark Hutchinson, said the peak science body shared a vision of national unity.

“We want all Australians to see the inspiring first cultures of this land as a great source of shared national pride – and a voice will bring us another step closer to that goal,” he said.

In a statement, the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission advised that the sector could weigh in on the debate without organisations jeopardising their registration.

Commissioner Sue Woodward said charities could take part in campaigning for either side, but organisations must be able to demonstrate why they think their advocacy furthers their charitable purposes.

A $9.5 million civics education and awareness program will also be rolled out about the voice to enable voters to make an informed choice.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson announced she will join former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce and former Labor minister Gary Johns to launch a bipartisan “no” campaign in Tamworth this month.

“Make no mistake, black nationalism activists will not stop with the voice,” Senator Hanson said.

“They will continue until they have their own nation within Australia.”