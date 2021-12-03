 Scientists use AI to monitor coral reefs - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Australian Institute of Marine Science
Until now, reef scientists have had to analyse health monitoring images manually. Image by MARIE ROMAN
  • environmental issue

Scientists use AI to monitor coral reefs

Liz Hobday December 4, 2021

Coral reef researchers are trialling an artificial intelligence tool they hope could one day be used to keep a close eye on the health of reefs worldwide.

Reef ecosystems are under threat from rising sea temperatures but monitoring how they are faring on a large scale has always been an immense challenge, according to Dr Manuel Gonzalez-Rivero from the Australian Institute of Marine Science.

“The region is very vast, the Great Barrier Reef alone has about 4000 reefs … you only have an hour of air in your scuba tank,” he told AAP.

Researchers usually take detailed underwater photos of selected sections of a particular reef then spend many hours identifying and logging species, and determining how healthy they look.

But Dr Gonzalez-Rivero, along with reef scientists from the Pacific Islands, has developed a tool called ReefCloud that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to do the job of analysing photographic data.

He says when researchers upload images, ReefCloud is 700 times faster at identifying corals than the scientists themselves.

“You only need to analyse 10 per cent of the images and the machine can do the rest with very accurate results,” Dr Gonzalez-Rivero said.

At the moment about 100 scientists are using ReefCloud across Palau, Australia, Fiji, the Maldives and the Caribbean but it’s hoped the open-access platform will be available to researchers worldwide from early 2022.

Dr Gonzalez-Rivero said an up-to-date large-scale picture of reef health is vital for decision makers trying to manage reefs, some of which are declining faster than scientists can track.

Threats to reefs include climate change, ocean acidification, nutrient and sediment pollution from agriculture and overfishing.

Last year, the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network released its latest snapshot of reef health worldwide, showing that over about the past decade 14 per cent of the world’s coral has been lost.

Over roughly the same period algae growth, an indicator of reef stress, increased 20 per cent.

These developments are linked to rapid and sustained increases in sea surface temperatures, which are projected to intensify in coming decades.

Coral reefs cover only 0.2 per cent of the sea floor but sustain at least a quarter of all ocean species.

Dr Gonzalez-Rivero said the threats to reef health are confronting, with reefs facing almost yearly bleaching events from which they may not recover.

“Hopefully we will move toward tackling climate change … If we take action there is hope,” he said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.