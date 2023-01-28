AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Ashton Turner bats for Perth Scorchers against Sydney Sixers.
Ashton Turner's (r) 84no earned Perth a place in the BBL grand final with victory over the Sixers. Image by Gary Day/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Scorchers into BBL GF with win over Sixers

Justin Chadwick January 28, 2023

Ashton Turner has produced a memorable captain’s knock as the Perth Scorchers overcame a devastating burst from Sean Abbott to book their spot in the BBL grand final with a seven-wicket triumph over the Sydney Sixers.

In reply to the Sixers’ modest 8-151 in ‘The Qualifier’ on Saturday, the Scorchers were in all sorts of trouble at 3-22 after four overs.

Abbott had figures of 3-8 at that point after removing Stephen Eskinazi (four), Aaron Hardie (nine) and Josh Inglis (0) cheaply.

But a mature partnership between Turner (84no off 47 balls) and Cameron Bancroft (53no off 45 balls) turned the match the Scorchers’ way, with the home side reaching the victory target with nine balls to spare in front of 41,126 fans.

The result means the Scorchers will host the grand final next Saturday, while the Sixers have been thrust into ‘The Challenger’ against the winner of the Renegades-Heat clash.

“It was a bit of a clinic from those two tonight,” Abbott said of Turner and Bancroft. 

“We gave them a couple of opportunities. We didn’t field anywhere near our best. We let them back in the game and then they just took it from there.”

Turner was the key figure in Saturday’s match, cracking nine fours and one six to light up the stadium.

Earlier, Steve Smith failed to make the most of a golden reprieve but Moises Henriques was able to cash in as the Sixers recovered from a shaky start to reach a respectable total.

Scorchers allrounder Aaron Hardie dropped a simple chance at mid-off when Smith was on just 12.

The former Test captain entered the match having blasted scores of 36, 101, 125no and 66 in his past four innings, and Hardie would have been fearful his dropped catch would cost the Scorchers dearly.

But English paceman David Payne, who was almost ruled out due to illness, sent Smith packing for 18 with a spectacular diving catch off his own bowling.

Under normal circumstances, Payne would have been mobbed by his Scorchers teammates due to the significance of the wicket and the dazzling nature of the catch.

But with Payne battling sickness and quarantined from the rest of the group before the match, the congratulations were restricted to an elbow-to-elbow touch.

Another Scorchers blunder in the field did come back to haunt them.

This time AJ Tye was the culprit, with the cult hero dropping a simple chance at backward point when Henriques was on 18.

Henriques went on to make 58 off 43 balls, combining well with Jordan Silk (47no off 34 balls) to help the Sixers recover from a shaky start and reach a respectable total.

Payne finished with figures of 3-33 from his four overs, including the key scalps of Smith and Henriques. 

Jason Behrendorff snared 2-17 from his four overs in a stand-out display.

Turner praised Payne’s effort to play through his illness.

“He’s had a pretty rough day,” Turner said.

“Sometimes when you’re crook, getting out of bed can be a challenge. 

“But once the big lights are on and 41,000 people are cheering for us, and the adrenaline is going, we were able to see tonight he performed how we expect him to perform.

“He’s been such a valuable inclusion into our squad. Thankfully now he’s got a couple of days to rest up.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.